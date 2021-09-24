Details And Spoilers For ‘How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom’ Episode 13 Live Stream.

In Episode 13 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom,” Souma has conquered Van and plans to transform the city.

The summary for Episode 13 has been provided on the official website. Souma, according to the teasers, intends to turn Van into a free city like the Kingdom of Elfrieden.

The episode will also feature Roroa Amidonia, Gaius Amidonia’s daughter.

Gaius noticed several Elfrieden flags outside Van in Episode 12, titled “When You Surround an Enemy, Keep an Outlet Free,” and wondered if the city had fallen. Julius, on the other hand, confirmed that the castle was still standing.

Gaius was overjoyed and instructed his men to prepare for an attack on the enemy. Souma opted to stay behind and see the combat as it unfolded.

Gaius, on the other hand, recognized he had made a mistake by sending his tired warriors to the combat and asked Julius to flee.

Julius wanted Gaius to go as well, but the latter declined since, as the commander, he intended to stay until the battle was over.

Gaius pursued Souma later in the episode. Gaius, on the other hand, was unable to beat him. Gaius’ efforts astonished Souma, who promised him that his bravery would be remembered forever.

“The Amidonian army starts a full-scale attack to regain Van under Gaius’ direction, but Souma and his soldiers rush to halt them. According to Funimation’s official summary of Episode 12, “there are major implications to be addressed in the aftermath of the conflict, and measures for reconciliation to be put into action.”

Inori Minase plays Liscia Elfrieden, Yuusuke Kobayashi plays Kazuya Souma, Yui Ishikawa plays Jeanne Euphoria, Yui Horie plays Excel Walter, Taiten Kusunoki plays Georg Carmine, Tetsu Inada plays Gaius Amidonia, Mugihito plays Albert Elfrieden, Reina Ueda plays Juna Doma, Moeka Kishimoto plays Tomoe Inui,

On Saturday, fans may watch Episode 13 of “How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom” online on Funimation. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.