Despite vaccine exemptions, United Airlines employees who have not been vaccinated will not be allowed to work for the time being.

Workers at United Airlines (UAL) were advised on Wednesday that if they have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and have a religious or medical exemption, they must take temporary leave beginning in October.

According to CNBC, United cited the recent increase in COVID cases as the reason for the leave. The Delta variation causes a spike in infections over the world.

“Given the dire statistics…we can no longer allow unvaccinated people back into the workplace until we better understand how they might interact with our customers and their vaccinated coworkers,” Kirk Limacher, United’s vice president of human resources, wrote in a memo obtained by the Washington Post.

Those who qualify for a religious exemption will be placed on unpaid leave, while those who qualify for a medical exemption will be placed on temporary medical leave, according to the Post. Both of the temporary leaves start on October 2nd.

The airline said in August that all 67,000 of its U.S. employees would be forced to be COVID-19-vaccinated by October 25. United claimed at the time that religious and medical exemptions would be considered.

According to CNBC, if an employee’s religious exemption is denied by United, they will have five weeks to get vaccinated, with their first dosage to be provided by September 27, or they would be fired.

Pilots, flight attendants, gate agents, and airport customer service agents who have been granted exemptions will be able to return to work “once the epidemic significantly recedes,” according to United. There was no mention of a timeframe.

When additional testing and other safeguards are implemented, other employees such as mechanics and dispatchers will be able to return to work. United stated that it is still being determined whether office staff are required to come in at all.

United’s unpaid leave comes as other airlines, including Delta, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines, have said that they will no longer provide pay protection to employees who catch COVID-19 or are exposed to the virus while on the job.

Delta has also established a $200 penalty on healthcare premiums for unvaccinated employees as a motivation to urge employees to be vaccinated without imposing a vaccine mandate on its employees.

Employees at Frontier and Hawaiian Airlines must also be properly vaccinated against COVID-19.

United’s stock was trading at $45.20 in premarket hours on Thursday, down 33 cents or 0.72 percent.