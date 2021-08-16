Despite the US spending $8 billion on the Afghan war, the Taliban profited from the opium trade.

The Taliban reclaimed control of Afghanistan this week, raising questions about the cost of the almost two-decade-long conflict for the United States.

Despite the United States spending $8 billion to battle the opium trade in Afghanistan over the last 15 years, the Taliban have managed to keep the country’s status as the world’s largest illicit opiate supplier. Afghan opium output has “skyrocketed” during the duration of the war, according to the Washington Post in December 2019.

“The drug trade is simply too deeply embedded in the Taliban, the state, the militias currently being set up to fight the Taliban, and the wider population’s accumulation and survival strategies,” Jonathan Goodhand, a professor of Conflict and Development Studies at the University of London, wrote in The Conversation last week. “Unfortunately, this will fuel the global heroin market while also feeding Afghanistan’s rising drug issue and those of its neighbors.”

According to a report released in April by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, opium poppy production in Afghanistan increased by 37% from 2019 to 2020. (UNODC).

The UNODC estimates that Afghanistan’s illicit opium industry is approximately $6.6 billion when the value of drugs and local consumption are included in, as well as imported precursor chemicals.

The Taliban is involved in every aspect of opium production, including poppy cultivation, extraction, and trafficking. According to a report by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan, the opium trade provided the Taliban with up to 60% of their revenue.

According to a NATO estimate, the Taliban generates $1.5 billion per year from Afghanistan’s opium trade, and “the militant group’s financial independence allows it to self-fund its insurgency without the need for backing from governments or individuals from other nations.”

Afghanistan is thought to hold 80% of the world’s opium supply.