Despite state media criticism, Tesla is nearly as popular in China as it is in the United States.

According to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla vehicle sales in China have surpassed half of those in the United States.

Tesla reported $3.11 billion in third-quarter sales in China. This represents 48.5 percent of the $6.41 billion in sales in the United States. China accounted for 41.4 percent of sales in 2020. In China, sales increased 22.6 percent during the same period last year, compared to 20 percent.

In China, September was a record month for plug-in vehicle and electric vehicle sales! In September, three plugin vehicles made the top ten in the overall automotive rankings! Summed-up Number one: – WULING MOTORS Mini EV- Tesla- BYD- Volkswagen AG #automotive #sales… – WULING MOTORS Mini EV- Tesla- BYD- Volkswagen AG #automotive #sales… https://t.co/5SkK0GXb6WT Given the amount of electric vehicle firms in the world’s most populous country, Tesla’s market share in China is regarded impressive.

In 2021, China sold more than 200,000 Tesla automobiles.

On a list of the top 15 electric car brands sold in the first three quarters of 2021, Tesla Models 3 and Y placed in second and third, respectively.

“China remained our key export base throughout Q3,” said chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn on Wednesday’s results call.

“In China, production has ramped up smoothly, and we’re working to improve the rate even further.”

Tesla’s recent success in China comes as the California-based manufacturer is under fire from the Chinese government after a lady who purchased a Tesla protested the firm at a Shanghai auto show wearing a t-shirt that stated “breaks don’t work.” The woman was in an automobile accident as a result of a “speeding violation,” and she refused to let a third-party assess her vehicle, demanding on a reimbursement.

“The arrogant and overbearing position the company demonstrated in front of the public is revolting and unacceptable,” state media and government agencies said, “which could inflict major damage on its brand and client base in the Chinese market.”

In a statement, Tesla apologized and stated that company is eager to work with authorities and conduct “self-examination and self-correction” to address issues with its customer service process.