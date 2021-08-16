Despite plans to defy the governor’s order, the Texas Mask Mandates Ban is upheld.

Following an appellate court ruling that permitted schools to issue obligatory face coverings orders, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order against mask mandates will remain in effect.

On Sunday, the State Supreme Court granted a temporary emergency stay of a lower court order that had restored mask mandates in Bexar and Dallas Counties during the previous three days.

On Friday, a lower court in Bexar County, where the city of San Antonio is located, issued a judgement granting municipal officials the authority to require masks in schools. In Dallas County, meanwhile, a judge ordered mask mandates inside businesses and schools last week.

Despite Abbott’s and Attorney General Ken Paxton’s initial failure to overturn the Dallas County decision, Paxton was able to appeal to the Texas Supreme Court.

Despite Abbott’s recent victory, San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia stated that Bexar County will continue to enforce its mask laws.

In a statement issued Sunday, Segovia said, “The City of San Antonio and Bexar County’s response to the Texas Supreme Court continues to underscore that the Governor cannot utilize his emergency powers to suspend laws that provide local governments with the critical flexibility to respond in an emergency.”

He said, “His suspension authority is supposed to assist action, not to impede it.”

When it comes to protecting the community against the coronavirus, Segovia disclosed that the county will instead rely on local politicians to make the decisions.

“The health directive issued by Dr. Junda Woo of the Bexar County Health Authority, mandating the use of masks in public schools from pre-kindergarten to grade 12, remains in effect. Masks will continue to be required for both personnel and visitors at city facilities,” Segovia stated.

The Irving Independent School District, on the other hand, stated on Twitter that it will follow the verdict.

“This afternoon, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily banned Dallas County’s masks required law, which affects our public schools in Irving,” states the tweet.

“Until more clarity on the topic is available, Irving ISD will follow the Supreme Court’s decision.”

On Monday, when officials are scheduled to defend the Bexar County mandate in court, Abbott could face more hurdles.