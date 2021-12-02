Despite concerns about Omicron, OPEC and Russia agree to pump more oil.

Despite concerns about the COVID-19 Omicron version, the world’s top oil-producing nations indicated that they would continue to pump more crude.

The OPEC+ alliance, which includes the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries as well as countries such as Russia and Mexico, agreed on Thursday to stick to its earlier production targets of 400,000 barrels per day in January. Members of the group had previously endorsed this approach during the organization’s last meeting in July.

More information regarding the agreement has yet to be disclosed, but according to the Russian TASS news agency, one agreement was that Russia and Saudi Arabia will be able to boost oil production by 109,000 barrels per day each to 10.122 million barrels in January.

Concerns regarding the impact of the Omicron version on the global economy are looming in the background of this decision. Since its discovery last week in southern Africa, numerous countries, including the United States, have taken steps to limit travel from the region in order to prevent it from spreading. President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has stated that he does not expect the US economy to go into lockdown again.

Concerns about the new strain are exacerbated by the fact that few people are aware of how contagious it is compared to previous strains. After the OPEC conference in Vienna, one delegate cited this fact as one of the reasons why the decision to increase oil production was taken.

According to the London-based Asharq al-Awsat newspaper, one OPEC+ delegate remarked after the talks, “We have to constantly monitor the market to understand the real effect of Omicron.”

As public health regulations were loosened or eliminated in numerous nations throughout the world in 2021, demand resurged. Inflation has skyrocketed as a result of ongoing supply chain snarls atop this strong demand, fueled in part by a surge in energy prices.

President Biden coordinated the release of their own strategic oil reserves with China, India, South Korea, Japan, and the United Kingdom in order to cut costs. Biden has also urged OPEC+ to expand oil output in order to force prices farther lower, something the group was initially hesitant to do.