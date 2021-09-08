Derek Jeter Stats: Three Numbers That Propelled the New York Yankees’ star into the Hall of Fame

Derek Jeter will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, as MLB recognizes one of his generation’s finest players. After retiring at the end of the 2014 season, the New York Yankees legend was an easy first-ballot pick.

Many people talk about Jeter’s intangibles, but his numbers alone make him one of the best shortstops of all time. Only Jeter has more than 250 home runs, 350 stolen bases, and a batting average above.300 in his career.

Jeter has the playoff hits, total bases, and runs scored records, in addition to his five World Series championships. Only two players in Yankee history have hit more playoff home runs than the 12th captain.

Here are three statistics from Derek Jeter’s illustrious MLB career.

a total of 3,465 hits

Only five players in MLB history have amassed more hits in a single season than Jeter. He had eight seasons with more than 200 hits and twice led the league in hits. Jeter has a greater number of hits than any other player that debuted after 1963.

All-Star for the 14th time

The All-Star Game can be a popularity contest, but almost every year, Jeter was the proper choice. Jeter received votes in four other seasons and finished in the top ten in the AL MVP voting on eight occasions. Jeter was a model of consistency, appearing in 151 games per season on average from 1996 to 2012 and hitting over.290 in 16 of his 17 seasons.

200 Hits in the Playoffs

Yes, Jeter has the most hits in the postseason because he had the most plate appearances, but the shortstop made the most of his chances. Jeter continued his stellar play in the postseason, when the pitching becomes much more difficult. In the regular season, Jeter hit.310, and in 158 postseason games, he hit.308. In 38 World Series games, Jeter hit.321 and won the 2000 World Series MVP title.