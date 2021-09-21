Democrats Want to Raise the Debt Ceiling and Fund the Government Until December 3 in the United States.

On Tuesday, House Democrats introduced legislation to avoid a government shutdown, finance the government through December 3, and extend the suspension of the national debt ceiling until December 2022.

According to The Hill, the package will include $28.6 billion for natural disaster aid and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugees. Though the bill is projected to pass comfortably in the House, it is expected to face a GOP-backed hurdle in the Senate, which would kill it unless ten Republicans voted in favor. That appears improbable, given that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated that his party will vote for a short-term financing bill without a debt ceiling suspension.

According to CNN, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said about the bill, “Every time the debt limit has needed to be raised since 2011, Congress has handled it on a bipartisan basis, including three times during the last Administration.” “We expect the debt limit to be bipartisan once more when we debate it this month.”

“By extending funding until December 3, Congress will be able to negotiate full-year government funding bills that make historic and transformative investments in the lives of working people. Providing assistance to people in urgent need is a moral necessity, and we take that step today,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said in a statement.

Washington is on the verge of a debt ceiling catastrophe with potentially disastrous implications. Federal payments to millions of people, including government employees, as well as Medicare and Social Security payments, could all be in jeopardy. Salaries for military personnel will also be terminated.

"Reducing the debt ceiling is about paying obligations the government has already made, such as the bipartisan emergency COVID relief legislation passed in December, as well as important payments to Social Security recipients and our veterans," they stated.