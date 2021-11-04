Democrats’ concerns about the 2022 midterm elections are not alleviated by Phil Murphy’s victory.

Gov. Phil Murphy was re-elected in New Jersey on Wednesday, easing Democrats’ anxieties about the 2022 midterm elections following Terry McAuliffe’s humiliating setback in Virginia.

After Biden’s 16-point victory in the Garden State just a year ago, Murphy became the first Democratic governor to be reelected since Brendan Byrne in 1977, narrowly defeating Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli by just over 40,000 votes.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) expressed his displeasure at Murphy’s narrow victory, saying it should serve as “an alarm bell waking us from our slumber,” citing his party’s lack of legislative victories over a year into President Biden’s presidency.

“We don’t deserve to govern if we don’t deliver,” Pascrell told the Washington Post.

Murphy was one of the final governors to rescind maks regulations and the first to demand teacher vaccinations. Ciattarelli contended that Covid-related limitations, such as vaccine and mask mandates, were harmful to small enterprises and children’s education.

Murphy lost Gloucester, Atlantic, and Cumberland counties by an average of 11 points in the election, after winning all three in his 2017 campaign by an average of 13 points. White working-class people are flocking to the Republican Party in all three of those counties. Ciattarelli also made significant gains in the suburbs, where he only lost Bergen County by 4 points after Murphy won it by 15 points in 2017. Murphy’s victory margin in Burlington County, a Philadelphia suburb, has also shrunk by ten points. Ciattarelli spokesman Stami Williams stated, “Last night was a historic one for New Jersey Republicans, who won up at least a half dozen Assembly seats, several Senate seats, as well as county and local seats up and down the state.”

In the most shocking battle of the night, Republican truck driver Edward Durr Jr. upset state Senate President Steve Sweeny after collecting only $10,000 for his campaign and spending only $150. Durr ran against the state’s Covid-restrictions, which he said were imposed “without a word from the Senate president or the speaker,” and that they “forfeited any right to reelection.” Democrats have grown disappointed with Biden’s performance, according to former New Jersey Senator Robert Torricelli, who urged Congress to focus on the concerns of ordinary Americans.