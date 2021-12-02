Demi Lovato ends her ‘California Sober’ lifestyle and embraces sobriety after a period of moderate substance use.

Demi Lovato has quit her “California sober” lifestyle in order to live a sober life. The singer of “Sorry, Not Sorry” rushed to Instagram on Thursday to inform fans of the news.

Lovato stated on their Instagram Story, “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ methods.” “The only way to be sober is to be sober.” The vocalist of “Confident” earlier revealed that they used to live a “California sober” lifestyle, in which they drank beer and marijuana in moderation.

Lovato spoke on “CBS Sunday Morning” earlier this year, revealing that she was “California sober” after an overdose in 2018.

“I believe the term that best describes me is California sober,” they explained. “I don’t feel comfortable explaining the parameters of my rehabilitation to people because I don’t want someone to look at my safety settings and assume that’s what works for them,” she says. In the documentary “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil,” Lovato also revealed their version of sobriety. “I’ve learnt that saying I’ll never do this again doesn’t work for me,” they explained.

“Are you sure I’m done with the stuff that’s going to kill me?” Because I am such a black-and-white thinker, I feel that telling myself that I can never drink or smoke marijuana is setting myself up for failure. For years, I had it pounded into my head that one drink was akin to a crack pipe.” In 2018, Lovato overdosed on heroin, causing serious health problems for her and her family. The “I Love Me” singer suffered brain damage and visual loss as a result of their near-fatal overdose.

Lovato went to treatment after recovering from the overdose to address their substance usage concerns.