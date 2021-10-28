Demand for durable goods drops 0.4 percent, ending a four-month streak of growth.

According to new Census Bureau data, new orders for durable goods in the United States fell 0.4 percent in September, interrupting a four-month streak of gain.

Shipments of new items increased by $1.1 billion, but orders of capital goods fell by the same amount. Orders for items, such as computers, automobiles, and household appliances, were down from August levels. When defense products are included to the equation, total orders drop by 2%.

However, since the same time last year, each category has witnessed an increase in orders and shipments.

From August, capital defense items, transportation equipment, and metals all witnessed gains. New orders for defense aircraft parts increased by 104.3 percent, followed by 28.4 percent for other defense capital items.

August’s new data were revised downward by 1.3 percent, putting the earlier advance of 1.8 percent to a halt.

These new numbers point to a continued trend of strong demand and an inability to meet it due to a supply shortfall. The COVID-19 epidemic has exacerbated the problem by constricting global supply chains and causing widespread labor shortages, driving up manufacturing costs.