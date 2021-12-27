Deku Needs Better Gear, according to ‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter 339 Leaks and Spoilers.

Deku and his classmates are well aware that a full-scale conflict with Shigaraki and the League of Villains is on the horizon. Deku is now hunting for better equipment before the combat begins. The most recent leaks and spoilers for Chapter 339 of “My Hero Academia” are currently available.

Rukasu, a Discord member, has posted the description of Chapter 339 of the manga “My Hero Academia.” The chapter begins with a rendering of the development studio, which has grown in size.

They keep an eye on the U.A. barrier from the studio. Deku shows Hatsume the Mid Gauntlets, which are in a bad state, and asks if he can repair them. The gauntlets were imported from abroad, and there are currently no units in Japan.

Hatsume inquires if he is in a hurry, to which he responds affirmatively. She tells him, however, that it is impossible and that, due to their current state, she would have to reconstruct them from the ground up.

Hatsume also tells him in Chapter 339 of “My Hero Academia” that they don’t have the material to reproduce the compression feature. Iida inquires about his armor, and she responds that it will not be possible on such short notice.

Hatsume is later seen sitting at a desk, working on something. Hatsume played a vital part in the creation of the barrier, according to Power Loader, and is still working on adding new functionalities to increase its security.

Hatsume gives Deku a pair of gloves and punches him in the face with them. She claims she didn’t copy his old ones but created a similar one using her own technologies.

Meanwhile, Mount Lady is leaving U.A. with Class 1-A. She claims that their priority hasn’t changed and that finding the League of Villains and the Liberation Army is still crucial.

The pupils are still concerned about Aoyama’s safety and wonder if he will be able to join them.

All Might and Hawks enter a building at the end of the chapter, and the former declares that he has gathered everything they require to begin their next scheme.

Chapter 339 of “My Hero Academia” is set to be released on January 3rd. On Manga Plus and Viz, fans can read the digital version of the chapter for free.