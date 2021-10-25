Dave Halls, the assistant director on ‘Rust,’ has a history of safety protocol violations.

Following the tragic shooting on the set of the film “Rust,” crew members who worked with assistant director Dave Halls have come forward to expose his history of breaking safety regulations.

Halls handed actor Alec Baldwin a pretend gun last week, which he fired, killing cameraman Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Maggie Goll, an IATSE Local 44 prop maker, collaborated with Halls on the Hulu anthology series “Into the Dark” in February and May of 2019.

She told CNN on Sunday that Halls would frequently neglect to notify crew workers when a firearm was present on site and would not have adequate safety meetings.

“The only reason the crew was aware of the weapon’s presence was because the assistant prop master insisted on Dave acknowledging and announcing the issue every day,” Goll explained.

She revealed that the on-set professionals attempted to implement the safety standards. According to Goll, the prop master would “announce each day when a gun would be required on camera, the disposition of that weapon — whether it was a rubber/plastic replica, a non-firing option, or a ‘cold’ functional, but unloaded option, allowing anyone to inspect said weapon prior to bringing it to set and presenting it to the talent, allowing anyone to inspect said weapon prior to bringing it to set and presenting it to the talent.” “The Prop Master routinely scolded Dave for dismissing the talent without returning items, including the weapon,” Goll continued, “or for forgetting to make safety announcements.” Halls reportedly complained about an expert properly evaluating a pistol for a scenario in which the actress had to shoot herself, according to another crew worker who worked with her.

Halls, according to Goll, failed to provide a safe working environment. He allegedly neglected to build fire lanes, blocked exits, and engaged in sexual misconduct at work, according to her.

Goll protested to Blumhouse Productions executive producers and the Directors Guild of America about Halls’ actions.

Halls was never reprimanded, according to her.