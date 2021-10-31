‘Dancing With the Stars’ Predictions: Which Season 30 Couple Will Be Removed After ‘Queen’ Night?

Nine teams remain in the competition, and on “Queen Night” during Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” they will have the opportunity to “rock” the crowd. However, one team will no longer be able to claim “We Are The Champions” before the night is out, as they will be ousted.

The surviving teams will perform a solo Foxtrot, Quickstep, Paso Doble, or Jive to songs by the hit band in Week 7, as well as the Relay Dance rounds, where teams can earn extra judges’ points.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev had a dive during Horror night, falling to the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard with only 34 points for their jive after leading the leaderboard and receiving the first ten of the season (from Len of all judges). While the score is still rather good, slipping to the bottom may not bode well for the couple unless they are able to recover with their Foxtrot and return to the top. The star of “The Office” is expected to stay another week.

The Miz and Witney, like Melora and Artem, were at the bottom of the scoreboard last week, with a 34 for their Paso Doble. Unlike their bottom-placed opponent, they have been in the center of the pack for the majority of the season. The Miz is lagging behind in average scores at this point in the competition, with the majority of remaining teams having already scored at least one ten from the judges, and all but one other team routinely receiving at least one nine from the judges each week. If his fan following isn’t as large as some of the other teams left in the tournament, he may be forced to retire.

Sunisa Lee and Sasha Farber, despite having consistently high scores throughout the season, landed in the Bottom Two last week and are only still in the competition because the judges elected to rescue them instead of sending them home.