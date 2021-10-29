Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings 2021 Prediction, Odds, and Dak Prescott Injury Update For Sunday Night Game

In Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings meet on “Sunday Night Football” after a bye week. The Vikings will strive to reach above.500 for the first time in 2021 in this game, while the Cowboys will have a chance to break away even more from the rest of the NFC East.

After a 5-1 start, Dallas has a 2.5-game lead atop the NFC East and is looking like a Super Bowl candidate. Minnesota is 2.5 games behind the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North heading into Week 8.

According to the latest betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 1.5-point away favorites over the Vikings. The over/under for Week 8 is 55, which is the highest on the whole schedule.

Dallas and Minnesota have two of the top offenses in the league when they’re both healthy. With 460.8 yards per game and 34.2 points per game, the Cowboys are in first place. In terms of total offense, the Vikings are in sixth place.

The Cowboys might be one of the league’s worst teams without Dak Prescott at quarterback. Prescott, a likely MVP candidate, spent the bye week mending a calf strain, so his status for Sunday’s game is uncertain.

Prescott appears to be a lock to start, since he didn’t appear to be limited in practice on Thursday, though the team has yet to make an official decision.

Mike McCarthy stated that Dak Prescott and Britt Brown, the director of rehabilitation, will have a big say in who plays quarterback on Sunday. During Dak’s recent injuries, the two spent a lot of time together, and Prescott stated he trusted Brown to be honest in his recommendation. pic.twitter.com/YdvOoWMk8OI On Thursday, it appeared that Dak Prescott pushed his rehab efforts even harder than the day before. After mimicking a drop from center, he went through a series of change of direction drills while carrying a ball. He didn’t appear to be in pain because of the calf tightness. pic.twitter.com/kAK1AyNw9OIf If Prescott plays, the Cowboys should win this game. Dallas’ only loss of the season came against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were defeated by a last-second field goal.

In five of their last six games, Dallas has scored at least 29 points. The Cowboys’ offensive line has regained its status as one of the best in the NFL.

Minnesota's defense is average, anchored by a pass rush that ranks first in the league in sacks per game. If the Vikings are unable to apply pressure to Prescott,