Dallas Cowboys Injury Update: The team’s best defensive player could miss the first half of the 2021 season.

To begin the 2021 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys have been hit with a slew of important ailments. DeMarcus Lawrence is the latest player to be injured, and he may not be able to return for several months.

Lawrence’s broken foot, which he suffered in practice on Wednesday, will keep him off the field indefinitely. Lawrence is likely to be out for six to eight weeks, according to ESPN.

The Cowboys, who could use all the help they can get on defense, have suffered a huge setback. Despite Dak Prescott throwing for 403 yards and the offense moving the ball well, the Dallas Cowboys were defeated 31-29 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener.

Lawrence, who had five tackles in the defeat, is the best player on Dallas’ mediocre defense. Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 36.5 sacks since 2017. Last season, the 29-year-old had 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

On Sunday, the Cowboys face the 1-0 Los Angeles Chargers with a roster that is already thin.

Michael Gallup, the Cowboys’ wide receiver, will be sidelined. He’ll be out for at least three weeks due to a calf injury. In the first game, Gallup had four catches for 36 yards.

Zack Martin, a guard, missed the first week of the season with COVID-19. Martin has been activated off the sick list, but starting right tackle La’el Collins has been suspended for five games by the NFL for breaching the league’s substance usage policy.

Randy Gregory, a pass rusher, was placed on the COVID-19 list this week.

The Cowboys trail the Philadelphia Eagles by a game, as the Eagles were the only NFC East club to win in Week 1.