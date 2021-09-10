Dak Prescott Shines Against Bucs, Injury Will Be Monitored In 2021, according to Dallas Cowboys news.

In the NFL season opener on Thursday night, Dak Prescott answered a lot of questions. Coming back from repeated injuries, the Dallas Cowboys’ franchise quarterback was terrific in his first game action in 11 months.

The Cowboys were lost 31-29 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Prescott was a big reason why they came so close to beating the defending Super Bowl champs. Prescott completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns, and an unforced interception.

Perhaps most encouraging was Prescott’s ability to complete nearly 60 passes without issue. With a right latissimus strain, Dallas’ franchise quarterback missed the whole preseason.

Prescott will have an MRI every two weeks throughout the 2021 season, according to NBC’s Michele Tafoya, who revealed it just before start. Prescott may not be 100 percent healthy for the entire season, according to reports.

Whether or not Prescott’s shoulder injury is still present, it had no effect on his performance.

In his return, he showed no reluctance, throwing on the run several times and rushing four times.

Due to an ankle injury, Prescott’s 2020 campaign was cut short in Week 5.

Dak Prescott: It appears that he’s still good. pic.twitter.com/maeeJRlGJI

Since the start of the 2020 season, Dak Prescott has accumulated 400+ passing yards in four games, the most by any player in the NFL.

Due to injuries, Prescott missed the final 11 games of the 2020 season.#Cowboys

After Thursday’s loss, Prescott told reporters, “I think when you invest that much work in rehab and prehab and just everything that has gone into the previous 11 months for me to get on the field, I mean, I’m not surprised with the way that I went out there and fought.”

“I ran the ball a number of times and did everything I would have done 11 months ago. No, I think I’m a better player than I was when I left the field [last year], and I told y’all that was my goal for myself, and I’ll keep trying to improve game after game.”

Prescott was on pace to break the single-season passing record before being hurt last season. While commanding the league’s No. 1 offense, Prescott posted career highs with 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019.

Prescott inked a four-year, $160 million contract with Dallas in March. The quarterback is the third highest-paid player in the NFL.