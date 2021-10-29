Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes’ reunion was ‘awkward’ after the ‘RHOA’ alum missed Gregg’s funeral.

Following the loss of her husband Gregg Leakes, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes’ friendship with former bestie Cynthia Bailey is still on the mend.

NeNe spoke on an Atlanta radio station earlier this week, where she was asked if her former “RHOA” co-star attended Gregg’s funeral. “She didn’t even show up for the meal.” “After everything was done, she came about a week later,” NeNe shared.

Cynthia informed Page Six on Wednesday that she was unable to attend Gregg’s burial since she was out of town. Cynthia was satisfied with her decision because she was able to spend more time with NeNe after their reunion. “I’m really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn’t make it to the actual celebration [of life]because I don’t think I would have had the moment that I got to have with her just hanging out with her at her lounge and pretty much closing the place down if I had,” Cynthia said.

“We were able to spend some quality time together.” And I know it would not have happened if I had been present with the others.” NeNe and Cynthia’s friendship has been damaged as a result of their turmoil on the Bravo reality show, but Gregg’s death “was larger than all of that,” according to NeNe. When Cynthia returned to town, she asked Marlo Hampton, a mutual friend, to accompany her to see NeNe.

“I was like, ‘OK, let’s go,'” Bailey recalled of her exchange with Marlo. “‘I need you to accompany me, and I’m hoping she won’t slam the door in my face.'” The trio got together in NeNe’s lounge, where the atmosphere was initially tense. “At first, it was a little awkward,” Cynthia said. “I was at a loss about what to do with myself.” However, the two hugged and resumed speaking after around 30 minutes. Gregg died of colorectal cancer on September 1st. NeNe warned fans he was “transitioning to the other side” just days before his death. Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, however the disease was cured the following year. NeNe disclosed his cancer had returned two months before his death.