Customers will need proof of COVID-19 vaccination, according to Shake Shack’s announcement.

Employees and guests dining indoors at Shake Shack will be asked to provide confirmation of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the owner of the renowned burger joint.

Shake Shack’s owner, Danny Meyer, announced the news on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday. The Union Square Hospitality Group, he said, will follow the directive at its restaurants.

Meyer said, “This is the most rational thing I’ve ever seen.” “I’m not a scientist, but I know how to analyze statistics, and what I see is a crisis of people who haven’t been vaccinated, and I believe we have a tremendous obligation, as company leaders, to look after our employees and our guests, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Shake Shack was a popular topic on Twitter on Thursday, with customers congratulating the eatery for standing up to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Congratulations, Shake Shack. One customer wrote, “Ordered today to show my support for your vaccine campaign.”

A Twitter user from Canada expressed admiration for the restaurant’s action and expressed the wish to be able to support it.

“If Shake Shack existed here, I’d go just to show my support, even if I didn’t care for their menu (I presume it’s shakes and burgers),” the person added.

While the vaccine obligation will be followed in Union Square Hospitality Group locations, Meyer indicated that Shake Shack will be entitled to set its own rules.

“At the proper time, Shake Shack will make the appropriate decision for them,” he said.

Meyer went on to say that while the majority of the company’s employees are vaccinated, he is hoping that incentives like eight hours of pay in exchange for vaccinations will encourage staff to roll up their sleeves.