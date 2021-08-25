Credit Suisse advises unvaccinated employees to work from home.

Credit Suisse has urged unvaccinated staff in the United States to work from home starting September 7 and continuing until at least mid-October. This is the latest decision by a major Wall Street player to postpone plans to return staff to work due to concerns about COVID-19’s Delta variation.

“As worries about the Delta variant grow across the country, we continue to strongly recommend all workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and stay current on mask and physical distancing regulations in your area,” the bank stated in a message obtained by Reuters.

Credit Suisse employees who have got the immunization must report to work on September 7th. Bloomberg initially reported on the statement explaining Credit Suisse’s decision on Wednesday, adding that it was signed by senior management, including investment bank division head Christian Meissner.

Credit Suisse has decided to postpone its return to work, joining the ranks of other Wall Street banks and other enterprises in doing so. Although it was not announced that the Swiss lender will order its U.S.-based employees to get vaccinated, it is something that other financial institutions have done.

Other Wall Street titans that have mandated vaccines for their employees include Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, and Morgan Stanley. Employees at companies as diverse as Chevron and Disney have also been obliged to undergo the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine mandates on Wall Street have sparked conflict within the company, with some unvaccinated employees fearing ostracization by their vaccinated colleagues. According to industry sources, frustration with unvaccinated staff is growing at some organizations, indicating the disruption that some managers are concerned about ahead of any return to work.

“On Wall Street, you’re considered a loser if you’re not vaccinated,” an unidentified Wall Street insider told The Post.