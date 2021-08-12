Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return for the season opener, but there are still concerns.

The Dallas Cowboys believe there’s no need to be concerned about Dak Prescott’s right shoulder injury, but there are lots of unanswered issues. With only four weeks until the start of the 2021 NFL season, Prescott is set to have an MRI.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy stated the team was taking a cautious approach with their franchise quarterback after Prescott was ruled out of the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5 due to a shoulder issue. Since last week, Prescott has only done some light throwing in practice, and he will not play in Friday’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s not a setback at all.

It’s also not a reason to be concerned.

QB Dak Prescott, on the other hand, intends to obtain another MRI.

Prescott’s shoulder will be examined once more. There are two games left on the preseason slate as of Monday. If the regular season got underway, the 28-year-old said he’d find a way to play. Prescott is expected to return to the field on Aug. 21 in Dallas’ third exhibition game.

Dallas has been accused of not being totally honest regarding Prescott’s shoulder. Legendary Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman believes the Cowboys are downplaying the issue, and Prescott’s scheduled MRI has raised some concerns.

Prescott hasn’t participated in an NFL game in ten months. His 2020 season was cut short in Week 5 due to a fractured ankle that necessitated two surgeries. The quarterback went into OTAs intending to be a full-time starter in training camp, but his intentions were sidetracked by a shoulder injury.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan’s “K&C Masterpiece” that the team needed to be cautious with him. “I’m sure you saw him kicking the ball about. He has a fantastic appearance. Some folks become a little jittery when they assume it must be something or they’d have him out there. It’s been a lengthy preseason, and we’re a week ahead of the competition. As you can see out there, he’s taken it all in. We’re going to bring him along, and we’re going to do it right. We’re going to keep him safe from himself.”

#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he would find a way to play if there was a regular season game on Sunday, but this shoulder issue will take some time to heal and will demand caution early on. On Monday, he will get a follow-up MRI. Brief News from Washington Newsday.