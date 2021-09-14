Cowboys, Broncos, and Patriots are among the best bets in NFL Week 2 Teaser Picks 2021.

There are various choices for a two-team, six-point teaser on the Week 2 schedule. Four betting favorites have spreads ranging from five to six points. On the road, a couple teams with significant upset potential are three-point underdogs or more.

Two underdogs and two favorites are among the teaser picks for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.

Dallas Cowboys +9, Minnesota Vikings +10.5 (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

The Vikings are only 3.5-point underdogs in Arizona, according to certain bookies. The Dallas Cowboys were 2.5-point away underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers when the game began. It wouldn’t be shocking if both teams won on the road straight up, making this a highly appealing teaser option.

The Cardinals simply won’t be as good as they were in Week 1, when Chandler Jones had five sacks and Kyler Murray had five touchdowns in a 25-point win. The Chargers will have their hands tough with Dak Prescott after narrowly overcoming Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke.

Even if the Vikings lose by a large margin, Kirk Cousins can get Minnesota within 10 points in the fourth quarter. Only two of Prescott’s last 24 starts have resulted in a double-digit loss for the Cowboys.

New England Patriots +0.5, Denver Broncos PK (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

It’s difficult to envision Denver or New England losing on Sunday. In a Week 1 setback in Houston, the Broncos face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who looked like the NFL’s worst team. New England will look to extend its 11-game winning streak against the New York Jets.

The Jaguars haven’t won an NFL game in over a year. The Jets are set to finish last for the second straight season. After making significant offseason signings, the Broncos and Patriots appear to be much better this season.

Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions in his NFL debut, and he’ll be up against Denver’s strong pass defense this week. As the Jets’ top offensive tackle went down with an injury, Zach Wilson was sacked six times. The rookie quarterbacks will have their work cut out for them under Vic Fangio and Bill Belichick.