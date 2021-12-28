Covid Cases Reach New Daily Record Around The World, according to Omicron.

According to Bloomberg data, worldwide coronavirus cases reached a daily high on Monday, fueled by the Omicron type, with roughly 1.5 million illnesses reported.

Since it was initially detected last month in South Africa, Omicron has earned attention for being the most contagious variety to date and is quickly becoming the world’s most prevalent strain, seemingly infecting both the vaccinated and unvaccinated with ease.

According to Reuters, the number of new coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped by 45 percent in the last week, to about 180,000 each day.

According to the Canadian television network Global News, the increase in Omicron cases has pushed the country’s total documented cases to over 2 million, causing Canada to impose new restrictions.

On Christmas Day, CNBC reported that the United Kingdom had also reported a record number of daily cases on December 24, with 122,186.

According to recent studies, Omicron spreads more faster and is 70 percent more infectious than prior strains, while it is less likely to cause severe symptoms.

According to Reuters, the rapid spread of Omicron has forced airlines around the world to cancel almost 4,500 flights during the Christmas weekend. Almost 10,000 extra flights were delayed as a result of the storm.

The CDC said in a media statement on Monday that it “is decreasing the recommended time for isolation for patients with COVID-19 from 10 days to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask while around others for people with COVID-19.”