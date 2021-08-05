COVID-19 Response from China: Delta Variant Casts Doubt on Lockdown Strategy

The recent breakout of the extremely contagious Delta form in China has prompted widespread testing and prompted leaders to reassess limitations in order to contain the fatal virus.

China has 144 separate medium and high-risk zones, the most since the initial epidemic in early 2020, with over 300 new cases in more than two dozen different cities. In total, 4,636 people have died in the country, with 93,000 cases confirmed.

Since the epidemic, China has implemented a “zero tolerance” policy, quarantining all cases to prevent new infections from outside the country and additional outbreaks. The Chinese government’s measures had an impact on millions of people’s everyday work and lives, demonstrating that officials needed to contain the infection without shutting down the country.

According to the Hubei provincial health commission, seven infections were detected in Wuhan on Monday, and 20 on Wednesday, including eight asymptomatic cases. In January 2020, the metropolis of 11 million people was put on a 76-day lockdown, which was deemed a success. Officials are on high alert as the Delta variety grows in popularity, and some dread yet another harsh lockdown. Millions of civilians were forced to stay at home during Wuhan’s initial lockdown, relying on officials and volunteers to provide their daily necessities.

The outbreak started in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, eastern China. It was connected to a Russian airliner that landed on July 10 at Nanjing Lukou International Airport.

“It is thought that the cleaners did not follow proper anti-epidemic procedures after cleaning Flight CA910, as a result of which they caught the virus. The virus spread to coworkers in charge of cleaning and hauling rubbish on both international and domestic planes, according to Xinhua, the Chinese state news agency.

The development of the more transmissible Delta variety is complicating China’s goal of isolating cities to contain COVID-19 outbreaks.

Although the virus has spread to 26 locations, not all cases have been traced back to Nanjing. In Zhengzhou, 63 cases and 50 asymptomatic cases were recorded on Monday, with the majority of cases being related to a hospital outbreak.