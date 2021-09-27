COVID-19 Prevention With Oral Drugs? Pfizer is testing one, as are other pharmaceutical companies.

Pfizer (PFE), the producer of the COVID vaccination, has begun Phase 2/3 studies of an oral antiviral medication to prevent COVID-19 infections.

The trial is part of a larger global investigation including up to 2,660 patients aged 18 and above who reside in the same household as those who have been diagnosed with the virus and are experiencing symptoms.

Healthy study participants are given PF-07321332, an oral medication, in a low dose twice daily for five to ten days to prevent COVID infections and accompanying symptoms till day 14.

According to Reuters, the drug is being coupled with ritonavir, an older pharmaceutical that was previously used in tandem to treat HIV infections.

The oral medicine was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in a Phase 1 clinical trial, according to Pfizer.

“If successful, we believe this therapy could help stop the virus early – before it has a chance to replicate extensively – potentially preventing symptomatic disease in those who have been exposed and inhibiting the onset of infection in others,” said Mikael Dolsten, Pfizer’s chief scientific officer and president of Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical.

Pfizer isn’t the only pharmaceutical company testing an oral medicine to prevent COVID-19; Merck and Roche are also working on a coronavirus antiviral tablet.

Merck, in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, said earlier this month that late-stage studies of its oral medication molnupiravir for the prevention of COVID-19 had commenced.

In June, Roche announced that a global Phase 2 study in hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 yielded good interim results.

“If successful, molnupiravir could be a valuable addition to the COVID-19 treatment options available to our communities.” In a statement at the time, Dr. Nick Kartsonis, senior vice president, vaccines and infectious diseases, clinical research, Merck Research Laboratories, said.

