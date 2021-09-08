Could Newsom be removed from office if he loses the recall election in California?

On September 14, California Governor Gavin Newsom faces a recall election, in which he might become only the second governor in the state’s history to lose his post.

According to CNBC, the recall was triggered when Newsom’s opponents were able to petition the state and obtain the almost 1.5 million signatures required to compel the election, which is equal to 12% of the votes cast in the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Many Republican voters have objected to many of the COVID-19-based limitations imposed by Newsom during the pandemic, including vaccine verification and testing requirements for state employees, school personnel, and healthcare professionals, as well as mandatory masks for all K-12 children.

“MILESTONE: More than 80% of eligible Californians have at least one dose of the #COVID19 vaccination & we continue to lead the nation with 48M injections in arms,” the Governor’s Office said in a tweet defending Newsom’s handling of the pandemic. Now, we’re dealing with a pandemic of unvaccinated people who are crowding hospitals and intensive care units. Vaccines are the only way to stop the pandemic.”

The first question on the ballot will be whether or not voters want to recall Newsom. If more than 50% of voters say yes, the second section of the ballot will allow voters to choose his successor by majority or plurality vote. Larry Elder, a conservative shock jock talk radio presenter, has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Newsom.

Elder has slammed Newsom’s handling of the outbreak and promised to lift the limits imposed by the governor.

“I’m aware that Gavin Newsom has ordered that all state employees who have not been vaccinated be tested once a week and wear a face mask at work. On the campaign trail, Elder remarked, “I’m going to abolish that before I have my first cup of coffee.”

If Elder wins the recall election, he has also stated that he will replace Senator Diane Feinstein. On the Mark Levin Show, Elder said, “They’re terrified I’m going to replace her with a Republican, which I most certainly will do, and that would be an earthquake in Washington, D.C.”

