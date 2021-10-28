Costco’s Worker Wages Have Increased Again: Here’s How Much Employees Are Paid Now.

Costco (COST) has increased employee pay to $17 per hour, an increase of $1 from February.

According to Business Insider, the wage hike took effect on Monday.

Since 2019, Costco’s minimum pay has been $15 per hour. CEO W. Craig Jelinek termed the hike “excellent business” when it was upped to $16 an hour in February, according to the news site, because it helped to reduce turnover at its warehouse shops.

“We’re certainly not perfect,” Jelinek continued, “but we try to take care of our people since they play such an important role in our success.”

Costco’s compensation raise comes at a time when other shops are experiencing labor shortages.

To assist retain staff, companies like Amazon and Target have announced wage increases of up to $1 an hour for their workers, while Walmart upped the compensation of 565,000 U.S. employees by at least $1 an hour in September.

Depending on the position, Walmart’s starting compensation ranges from $12 to $17 per hour.

During the pandemic, Costco has thrived as customers flock to the bulk retailer. In August, the firm announced plans to open 20 new stores by 2021, with facilities in Stafford, Texas, Duluth, Minnesota, Avon, Indiana, and Anjou, Quebec, Canada, set to open this fall.

The company reported net sales of $19.5 billion in September, up 15.8% from the same five-week period in 2020. It ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with net sales of $61.44 billion, up 17.5 percent from $52.28 billion in 2020.

Costco’s stock was trading at $488.61 at 9:41 a.m. ET on Wednesday, up $3.08 or 0.63 percent.