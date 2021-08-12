Contract extensions could keep Durant, Harden, and Irving together until 2026, according to the Brooklyn Nets roster.

The Brooklyn Nets are putting themselves in position to be regular title challengers. Kevin Durant has already agreed to a multi-year contract deal with the organization, and Brooklyn’s other two superstars could follow suit soon.

Sean Marks, the Nets’ general manager, said Wednesday that the team is in talks with James Harden and Kyrie Irving about signing extensions. Harden and Irving will have new contracts by the start of training camp for the 2021-22 NBA season, according to Marks.

Durant just committed to a four-year, $198 million contract deal. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is currently under contract until 2025-26.

Harden and Irving are both set to become free agents next summer. Harden can sign a three-year agreement worth $161 million if he picks up his player option for the 2022-2023 season, according to ESPN. Irving has the option to sign a four-year, $186.6 million contract deal, putting him on the same schedule as his superstar colleagues.

Harden must choose to extend his contract for another three seasons after opting in to his 2022-23 deal.

An extension’s initial year cannot be less than the option year that is declined. https://t.co/UzIpSJiKsg

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a four-year, $198 million contract extension. Sean Marks, the general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, is “very confident” that James Harden and Kyrie Irving will sign deals with the team “by the first day of training camp.” Here’s a link to the video: pic.twitter.com/9CtZsgwzmI

Before injuries interrupted Brooklyn’s playoff run, the team appeared to be on its way to the NBA Finals in 2021. The Nets forced the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks to overtime in a pivotal Game 7 despite Irving and Harden missing a combined seven games in the conference playoffs.

Against Milwaukee, Durant averaged 35.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

Durant outplayed Giannis Antetokounmpo, causing the Milwaukee star to declare Durant the “best player on the planet.”

If Durant, Harden, and Irving stay with Brooklyn until 2026, it will be the longest any modern super-team has kept its core together.

For four seasons, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh were colleagues on the Miami Heat. Before joining the Los Angeles Lakers, James had a four-year tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Along with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Durant spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

The Nets are the overwhelming favorites to win the NBA Finals in 2022.

Both Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown Brief News from Washington Newsday.