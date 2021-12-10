Consumer confidence in the United States increased in December.

According to the University of Michigan, consumer sentiment increased to 70.4 in December from 67.4 the previous month, outperforming The Wall Street Journal’s forecast of 68.

According to the survey’s senior economist Richard Curtin, the reading is below the pre-pandemic level of 101 from February 2020, but the current gain is due to improved confidence about income expectations among the bottom third of the income distribution.

“This points to the emergence of a wage-price spiral, which could drive inflation higher in the coming years,” Curtin said.

The current economic circumstances index rose to 74.6 from 73.6 in November, while the consumer expectations index rose to 67.8 from 63.5 the previous month.

According to Curtin, 76 percent of Americans believe inflation is a greater concern than unemployment, while only 21% believe unemployment is a greater problem.

The epidemic, according to Curtin, had an impact on personal finances unlike any other disaster in the past 50 years.