Consumer confidence has dropped sharply as a result of rising inflation fears.

Consumer confidence in the United States took an unexpected turn in early July, plummeting dramatically as Americans questioned the economy’s recovery due to fears about soaring prices.

The preliminary consumer mood index from the University of Michigan declined to 80.8 in the first half of July from 85.5 in June. According to Reuters, the latest figure, which is the lowest since February, fell short of expectations, which were set at 86.5.

Consumers’ complaints about increased pricing have been a major source of dissatisfaction.

The poll director, Richard Curtin, stated, “Consumers’ complaints about rising prices on homes, autos, and household durables has reached an all-time high.”

Economists expected sentiment to rise to 86.3, but it fell short.

Consumers anticipate a 4.8 percent increase in the cost of living this year.

Consumers misjudged the rate at which the economy would rebound as the pandemic came to an end, according to Curtin. Underestimating the economy’s ability to revive supply chains and restore jobs resulted in inflation.

“Rather than creating jobs, we must stop and reverse an accelerating inflation rate,” Curtin told Marketwatch.