Conor McGregor Predicts A Knockout Victory Against Dustin Poirier At UFC 264

Conor McGregor knocked out Dustin Poirier in his debut UFC pay-per-view event nearly seven years ago. The Irish fighter anticipates a similar outcome when the two lightweights square off in the main event of UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

When asked for a prediction for Saturday’s battle, McGregor told Rolling Stone, “I am going to knock him out.” “Absolutely. I am more dangerous than I have ever been, and I am more focused than I have ever been. And I am going to eliminate him. He will be unable of dealing with what I deliver on Saturday, and that is it.”

Much has changed since McGregor defeated Poirier in less than two minutes at UFC 178. McGregor is now the most popular mixed martial artist in history, shattering PPV records and becoming the first UFC fighter to hold championships in several categories simultaneously. McGregor has lost twice since becoming a double champion in 2016, including a rematch with Poirier.

Poirier returned the favor at UFC 257 on Jan. 24, defeating McGregor via second-round TKO. The victor of their trilogy bout will be eligible for a crack at the 155-pound title.

“I have been in big fights before, and the atmosphere is always electrifying, and this one will most likely be the biggest yet,” McGregor added. “Having fans in attendance this time will enhance the atmosphere even more. As a result, I am ecstatic, and I am going to put on a show.”

McGregor needed just 40 seconds to knock out Donald Cerrone in his last bout before losing to Poirier. McGregor has never lost consecutive fights. McGregor will enter the octagon twice in the same year for the first time since 2016.

McGregor has a 22-5 career record in mixed martial arts, with 19 knockout victories. Poirier has won only 13 of his 27 professional bouts via knockout.

Poirier has lost just one of his last nine bouts.