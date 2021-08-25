Concertgoers Must Follow Strict COVID-19 Guidelines, As Harry Styles Announces His “Love On Tour”

Fans attending Harry Styles’ “Love On Tour” gigs will be expected to adhere to rigorous COVID-19 restrictions in order to keep everyone in the audience safe throughout the outbreak.

Ticket holders must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the concert in order to attend.

Children under the age of 12 will not be required to present proof because they are not now eligible for vaccination. In the meantime, everyone in attendance will have to wear a mask.

Styles posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, advising fans about the safety precautions that will be implemented during the tour.

“Please know that our band and crew will take every measure to safeguard one another so that we can offer the show to everyone who wants to see it, and we ask that you do the same,” Styles wrote. “We’re excited to see everyone when we get back on the road.”

Styles’ message echoed Live Nation’s announcement from Tuesday, informing fans of the requirements for entering the stadium to attend “Love On Tour” events, as well as the safeguards that staff members will take.

“Moreover, all venue employees at each performance will follow the same rules and will be required to produce documentation of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result, as well as wear a mask at all times,” according to the release.

“Requiring testing or confirmation of vaccination is the greatest approach to protect our crew and fans’ health and safety, and it is swiftly becoming the new norm for events across the United States,” Live Nation noted. These policies will not be deviated from.”

The “Love On Tour” of Harry Styles will kick off on September 4 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.