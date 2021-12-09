Concerns have grown following the Navy’s report of a second water contamination incident in Hawaii.

The US Navy announced on Wednesday that a drinking source at its Pearl Harbor facility in Hawaii had been contaminated with petroleum.

The Hawaii Department of Health said in a statement that the Navy detected diesel fuel levels at the Aiela Halawa Shaft were more than double the department’s safe drinking water limits. The shaft is one of three groundwater sources that supply the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system, which serves military personnel and their families.

The Aiela Halawa Shaft has been shut down since last Friday, according to the Navy.

The Navy claimed testing at the shaft detected 920 parts per billion of total petroleum hydrocarbons diesel range organics (TPH-d), more than double the permissible level of 400 parts per billion in Hawaii.

“The quantity of this contamination poses a public health risk and is dangerous to drink,” said Kathleen Ho, Hawaii’s deputy director of environmental health. She went on to say that the revelation was “concerning,” emphasizing that the Navy’s inability to determine the cause made it much more so.

This is the Navy’s second recent report of water contamination.

Hawaii’s Governor David Ige and the state’s Department of Health ordered the Navy to cease operations at the Red Hill site on Tuesday, following the first complaints that the facility was contaminating local drinking water.

“National security is impossible to achieve without safeguarding public health and safety. There are still a number of critical questions that need to be addressed “Gov. Ige stated.

A day later, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro ordered a halt to all operations at Red Hill until the outcome of an investigation.

“The safety, health, and well-being of our service members, civilians, contractors, their families, and our communities here on Oahu are of the utmost importance to me,” Del Toro said in a statement, calling the Red Hill findings unacceptable and promising the Navy’s support to “restore safe drinking water to the community.”