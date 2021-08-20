College Football Rumors: Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 To Form Alliance, Delaying Playoff Expansion

With massive changes coming to college athletics, notably football, three of the most powerful leagues are apparently joining forces. According to The Athletic, the Big Ten, Pac-12, and ACC are likely to make an announcement about their new cooperation as soon as next week.

The study came just a few weeks after the SEC announced its expansion. With Texas and Oklahoma ready to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, college football’s most dominating conference is set to get even stronger.

What the impending announcements from the three conferences will involve is unclear. According to The Athletic, administrators in the Big Ten, Pac-12, and ACC believe in the collegiate model and want it to continue.

One athletic director asked via ESPN, “Is that about philosophy, governance, scheduling?” “Any of those things could be the case.”

The Big Ten isn’t looking to annihilate the Pac-12. The people involved have a lot of ties, customs, and philosophies in common. The SEC’s ruthlessness in dealing with Texas/OU is a brilliant business decision. Different people have different priorities.

According to @TheAthleticCFB, the Big Ten, Pac-12, and ACC are slated to declare an alliance next week.

Which matchup are you most looking forward to? pic.twitter.com/BlgT1lwyCO

There is considerable concern that college football could suffer as a result of the SEC’s expansion and a new regulation permitting players to benefit from their name, image, and likeness. There’s also the possibility of the College Football Playoff being expanded from four to twelve teams for the 2023 season.

According to The Athletic, the projected partnership could help to postpone the expanded College Football Playoff.

Of course, there’s a chance that such a reorganization might result in high-profile inter-conference clashes. Clemson and Ohio State have met in back-to-back CFP semifinals, and if the conferences reach a deal, they might meet in the regular season.