Coldplay Announces ‘Music Of The Spheres’ Long-Term World Tour.

Coldplay, a British rock band, unveiled a new world tour on Thursday called “Music Of The Spheres,” which would focus on how they can accomplish sustainability and reduce their concert’s environmental impact.

The band’s whole schedule is available on their official website.

Using the Oxford Principles for Net-Zero Aligned Carbon Offsetting, a team of sustainability specialists worked with Coldplay to identify key areas where carbon emissions may be reduced. They will also record climate effect data and calculate an accurate environmental footprint using the Greenhouse Gas Protocol Framework and suitable conversion factors.

“We will draw down more CO2 than we produce,” the tour promises.

In comparison to the previous 2016-2017 tour, A Head Full of Dreams, the tour aims to “reduce [their]direct emissions by 50%.” Throughout the tour, a sustainability rider will be present to oversee the process and request optimal environmental practices from venues.

The tour also promises to use “Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF),” which cuts “emissions from air travel by up to 80% over the fuel’s life cycle” and is “either for our personal use or for others.”

The band also gives out free drinking water in reusable metal cups to fans, although they are encouraged to bring their own reusable bottles.

Coldplay also encourages and will assist concertgoers in reducing their carbon footprint on their way to shows. SAP aided Coldplay in the development of a free tour app that encourages fans to travel to and from events using low-carbon modes of transportation. “Fans who commit to low-carbon travel will be granted a discount voucher to use at the venues,” according to the website. The app’s use by fans will aid in calculating the tour’s total carbon footprint.

Coldplay is also collaborating with a number of local and international organizations to support those in need. Among the organizations listed on their website are My Trees/Miti Yangu, Sustainable Food Trust, Global Tech Advocates, Knowledge Pele, Climeworks, and Cleaner Seas Group.

Coldplay also agreed to collaborate with climate change scientists at Imperial College London’s Graham Institute For Climate Change and the Environment for the purpose of transparency. The college will examine their development and publish the results. Green Nation, who will serve as a “special artist advisor,” will also be involved.

“This will ensure that sustainable methods created on this tour are shared, adopted, and spread throughout the rest of the industry,” Coldplay hopes.