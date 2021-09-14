Climate Change: Animal-based foods are the primary source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Food production plays a significant impact in climate change, according to a study published by Nature Food on Monday. Global greenhouse gas emissions from animal-based foods are approximately twice as high as emissions from plant-based foods, and global food production accounts for a third of all human-emitted planet-warming gases.

57 percent of food production emissions come from livestock, compared to 29 percent from plant-based diets. Cotton and rubber, for example, account for 14 percent of agricultural emissions.

Farmland management (38%) and land-use change (29%) accounted for the majority of total emissions. Rice (12%) is the largest plant-based contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, while beef (25%) is the largest animal-based contributor.

Every year, the entire food production sector emits 17.3 billion metric tonnes of greenhouse emissions. According to researchers, this gas discharge doubles US emissions and accounts for 35% of global emissions.

According to new research, raising, transferring, and culling animals for meat accounts for roughly 60% of all food emissions. Beef is by far the most harmful to the environment.

Atul Jain, a climate scientist at the University of Illinois and one of the study’s authors, said the emissions were greater than predicted, and that policymakers should take the findings into account when regulating greenhouse gas emissions.

Beef is important because growing livestock requires a lot of land and creates a lot of methane, which is a greenhouse gas.

According to NGOs, global meat output might increase by 13% by the end of the decade, resulting in a total of 366 million tonnes of meat.

According to the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, food production and processing account for 45 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. According to the FAO, livestock accounted for 14.5 percent of world greenhouse gas emissions in 2013.

1 kilogram of beef produces 70 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions, whereas 1 kilogram of wheat produces 2.5 kilograms.

According to a research by the Good Food Institute, the plant-based food business made $3.7 billion in sales in 2018, with $670 million coming from plant-based meat.

By the end of the century, a third of the world’s food population might be at jeopardy if global greenhouse emissions continue to climb at their current rate.

According to scientists, eating and farming habits must alter in order to avoid global warming.