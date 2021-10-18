Chunin Exams Begin in ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 221 Spoilers

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 221, after the battle against Isshiki Otsutsuki delayed the ongoing Chunin exam, Naruto resolves to reschedule the exam and cheer up the inhabitants of the Hidden Village. “The Chunin Exams Resume” is the title of the next episode. Boruto, Kawaki, Mitsuki, Sarada, and the other genin are shown in the official promo trailer for Episode 221 struggling to reach the next level.

Naruto mentions in the trailer that the purpose of the exam is to recruit shinobi from various fields of competence. This practice will also assist reassure the Hidden Village after Isshiki’s invasion.

Naruto wants the genin to maximize their abilities and demonstrate their power to the decision-makers. Boruto is eager to demonstrate his abilities and talents.

Abdul Zoldyck released two previews for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 221 on Twitter, both of which hint at the upcoming Chunin exam.

“Naruto advised that Boruto and the other genin take the chunin exam to cheer up the inhabitants of the hamlet. Each of them is adamant about demonstrating the outcomes of their training and the lessons they’ve learned from missions! Who will be promoted to chunin next?” Weekly Shonen Jump’s initial preview of Episode 221 may be found here.

“Due to the intervention of the Otsutsuki, the last chunin test was canceled, and a new chunin exam will be held to deal with the new threats!! Boruto has gathered his genin classmates! They’re working together to achieve chunin status “read the second sneak peek of the next episode

Boruto Uzumaki is played by Yuuko Sanpei, Sasuke Uchiha is played by Noriaki Sugiyama, Sarada Uchiha is played by Kokoro Kikuchi, Mitsuki is played by Ryuuichi Kijima, Naruto Uzumaki is played by Junko Takeuchi, Hiruga is played by Hidenori Takahashi, Konohamaru Sarutobi is played by Shoutarou Mori

This next Sunday, “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 221 will be released. The episodes are available for viewing in the United States on Crunchyroll, Apple TV, and Hulu.

