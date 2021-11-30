Christmas Gifts For Boyfriends and Husbands in 2021: 5 Budget-Friendly Options

With Christmas approaching, there isn’t much time left to select the right present for your significant other. There’s still time to discover a range of great gifts for your boyfriend or husband at various pricing points.

Here’s what to get your husband for the holidays in 2021:

Birchbox

A subscription to Birchbox can be the perfect gift for your man who likes to maintain himself well-groomed. There’s something for every man here, with a selection of monthly boxes to choose from or curate with things he’ll enjoy and that fit his style. The cost varies.

Beef Sticks from an Old Trapper

If you’re looking for a smaller present or stocking stuffer for your man, Old Trapper Beef Sticks ($1.39-$1.59 depending on retailer) might be just what you’re looking for. They’re available in three flavors: original, teriyaki, and jalapeno, and each has 9 grams of protein and only 150 calories.

Cocktail Shaker No. 33

Is your man a connoisseur of fine libations? Then this innovative Shaker33 design, which is leak-proof, easy to open, and has a smooth pour function, is the ideal gift. A locking dual-flow strainer, two sizes of pouring holes, and a proprietary design that keeps condensation low and chills only the drink are all included in the shakers.

The Shaker 33 website sells them for $29.95-$39.95 in black, frosted, and stainless steel with cosmo red, sunset orange, sky blue, and lime green strainers.

ICON Szanto Watches from the Roland Sands Signature Series Is your man a watch aficionado? Then add one of his new styles to his collection, which have enhanced thick Swiss superlominova lume and a scratch-resistant K1 crystal. Roland Sands’ passion for racing and love for the motorcycle community are also shown in the designs.

They’re available at Roland Sands Design or timeconcepts.net. The chronograph costs $350, while the improved 3-hand series costs $275.

Upper Deck Sports Memorabilia is a company that specializes in sports memorabilia.

If the man in your life is a sports fan, then this memorabilia will be ideal for him. The complete range of options, which includes art prints and signed artifacts, is likely to captivate. Prices for LeBron James prints range from $99.99 for a “Welcome to LA” poster to $5,999.99 for a signed and framed “City of Angels” image. Alexis Lafreniere Autographed Print ($499.99), Wayne Gretzky Autographed Print ($2,999.99), and Tiger Woods Autographed Nike Dri-FIT Red TW 2020 Polo ($4,999.99) are among the other things available.