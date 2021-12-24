Christmas Eve Quotes: 17 Inspiring Sayings To Share This Holiday Season

The most lovely time of the year is approaching, which means holiday decorations are out in full force and families are gathered around the Christmas tree anticipating the big day.

On Christmas Eve, there are many of ways to celebrate the arrival of December 25 and share seasonal pleasure.

Check out this collection of inspirational quotations from Wise Sayings, Country Living, and Reader’s Digest to share with friends and family during the holidays.

“Christmas is a state of mind, not a season or a period.” The true spirit of Christmas is to foster peace and kindness, to be abundant in mercy.” ― Calvin Coolidge, President of the United States “May you have the joy of Christmas in the form of hope, the spirit of Christmas in the form of peace, and the heart of Christmas in the form of love.” Hendricks, Ada V. “It’s Christmas Eve!” exclaims the narrator. It’s the one night of the year when we all try to be a bit nicer, smile a little wider, and cheer up a little louder. We are the people we always imagined we would be for a handful of hours out of the year.” — From the film “Scrooged,” Bill Murray. “Remember, you won’t find Christmas under a tree if it isn’t discovered in your heart.” — Carpenter, Charlotte “Earth peace and soft mercy are yet attainable.” Everything is possible on Christmas Eve.” Gregg Easterbrook (Gregg Easterbrook) “A small smile, a word of encouragement, a little love from a friend, a small present from a loved one, and best wishes for the future year.” “Have a wonderful Christmas!” Whittier, John Greenleaf “Christmas Eve was a shawl-like night of song that wrapped itself around you.” But it warmed your heart as well as your body. It warmed your heart, as well as filling it with a melody that would remain forever.” Aldrich, Bess Streeter “KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE, YOUR ENEMIES CLOSE, AND ALL YOUR MAJOR BUYING RECEIPTS CLOSE.” Bridger Winegar is a fictional character created by Bridger Winegar. “Santa Claus is on to something. Once a year, pay people a visit.” Borge, Victor “Aren’t we forgetting what Christmas is all about?” “You know, Santa’s birth.” ― “The Simpsons”‘ Bart Simpson “Christmas is a baby shower gone completely awry.” Andy Borowitz (@AndyBorowitz) “We’ve arrived at the holiday season once more, a very religious period that each of us honors in his own unique way by visiting the mall of our choice.” Dave Barry — “God never provides a gift to someone who is unable to accept it. If. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.