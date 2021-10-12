Children Do Not Have To Be Scared To ‘Enjoy Halloween,’ According To Fauci.

While Halloween may be the scariest holiday of the year, the nation’s greatest infectious disease specialist believes that youngsters have no reason to be afraid this year.

“Especially if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there…and enjoy it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, referring to the Halloween season.

“This is a time that youngsters love,” Fauci told the news site, “especially because many of the festivities of Halloween are celebrated outdoors.” For youngsters, this is a crucial time of year.” While Fauci noted that families should enjoy the forthcoming holidays, he also emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated in order to “give an extra degree of protection to yourself, your children, your family, and your community.” According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 65.3 percent of the US population. COVID vaccination is available to 56.4 percent of the population in the United States.

However, there is no vaccine available for children under the age of 12. Pfizer has submitted a COVID vaccination for children aged 5 to 11 to the Food and Drug Administration, which is anticipated to be approved this month. The Washington Post said that vaccine statistics for children under the age of five should be available by the end of the year.

The vaccination from Pfizer is approved for those aged 12 and up, whereas the vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only for people aged 18 and up.

According to the latest data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, nearly 6 million children had tested positive for the virus as of Oct. 7. The CDC revealed last week that the virus has killed 181 children under the age of four and 406 youngsters aged five to eighteen.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, concurred with Fauci’s assessment of Halloween celebrations, telling CBS News’ “Face the Nation” in September that youngsters should trick-or-treat in small groups.

“If you’re able to be outside, absolutely,” she told the site. Keep crowds to a minimum. I wouldn’t go to a crowded— crowded Halloween party, but I believe we should be able to let our children to go trick-or-treating in small groups.” The suggestion to allow children to celebrate Halloween differs from a 2020 recommendation by health authorities, who labeled trick-or-treating a high-risk activity for children. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.