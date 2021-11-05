Children Can Get Paid For Getting The COVID Vaccine: Here’s Where They Can Get Paid For Getting The COVID Vaccine.

As pharmacies and doctors’ offices around the country begin handing out the Pfizer COVID vaccine to children this week, several states and localities are offering incentives for children to receive their shot in an effort to increase vaccination rates.

Over 193.2 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, accounting for 58.2 percent of the US population.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 28 million children are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC for children aged 5 to 11.

In a statement about the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children, American Academy of Pediatrics President Lee Savio Beers said, “Sharing this life-saving vaccine with our children is a significant step forward and fills us all with more confidence and optimism about the future.”

Here are some of the benefits that towns and governments are providing to children who get their COVID shot:

New York City is a city in the United States.

New York City is rewarding children who receive their first dose of the COVID vaccine with cash. After their first vaccine inoculation at a city-run immunization station, children will earn $100 in the form of a pre-paid debit card.

Instead of a debit card, kids can receive tickets to city attractions such as the Statue of Liberty, a yearly subscription to a public theater, a 10-ride pass on the New York City Ferry, Brooklyn Cyclones tickets, or a two-week membership to Citibike, to name a few.

Adult vaccine recipients were already eligible for a city-sponsored incentive program.

Chicago

When children receive their COVID vaccine at Chicago Public Health events or clinics, the city of Chicago will give them a $100 Visa gift card.

The mayor of Chicago has also declared Nov. 12 as Vaccination Awareness Day, and all schools will be closed for the day to allow all children to receive vaccinations.

"It is rare that we make a late modification to the school calendar, but we consider this as a critical investment in the future of this," Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez said in a message to parents posted on Twitter.