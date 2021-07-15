Checks for the Child Tax Credit will be mailed out on Thursday.

The enhanced Child Tax Credit’s first monthly payments are slated to begin on Thursday. The incoming inspections are available to qualifying families with children aged 17 and under.

Since the 1990s, the child tax credit has been available to low- and moderate-income families. However, the most recent round of pandemic relief cheques will cover 60 million children for a total of $15 billion.

President Joe Biden’s tax credit enhancement will increase payments from $2,000 to $3,600 for each kid under the age of six, or $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. The child tax credit is also refundable, which means that it will be available to people who do not owe federal income tax.

The Child Tax Credit, on the other hand, has a cutoff for single taxpayers earning more than $75,000 per year and joint filers earning more than $150,000 per year. For single taxpayers earning $95,000 and joint filers earning $170,000, the payments will be phased off.

Those benefits are scheduled to reach around 36 million people until December.

“One thing the Child Tax Credit will do is provide some stability, ensuring that every child has a baseline amount of income,” said LaDonna Pavetti, vice president of the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities’ family income assistance policy. Pavetti went on to say that the incoming payments are critical because many families rely on assistance and food stamps, and their financial conditions are precarious.

Food stamps have been used by approximately 42.3 million families, a 15% rise since the pandemic began.

On July 15, the checks will begin to be distributed, and most people will have them directly deposited into their bank accounts after two to three working days. The following dates for those receiving checks are August 13 and the 15th of every month from September to December. Those earning less than $95,000 per year and married couples earning less than $400,000. will be eligible for a $2,000 child tax credit.

