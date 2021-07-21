Chapter 61 of ‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ has been released with a preview, spoilers, and a release date.

Lord Seventh Naruto’s job as Hokage is to make Konohagakure a safe environment for everyone to live. Kawaki, on the other hand, believes he is nothing more than a burden to the Uzumaki family and the village.

Abdul Zoldyck offered a sneak peek at Chapter 61 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” hinting at a threat that would most likely strike Konohagakure.

In addition, Kawaki’s true motivations for protecting the community and his family from Kara will be revealed in this chapter.

“An impending menace…!! And what really are Kawaki’s true motives…?!?” Chapter 61 has a sneak peek.

Shikamaru, Ibiki, and Sai discussed the claw marks on the office roof in Chapter 60 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” titled “A Place To Belong.” They are marks set in a certain spot, and they are typical of Code’s work. Amado previously disclosed that Code has the capacity to move himself from one mark to the next.

Shikamaru was curious if Code could travel without the use of Space-Time Ninjutsu. Code is free to move as long as he has the claw marks. Although no marks were found in the village, Sai remarked that the crews continued to search for them.

Later, in Chapter 60 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” Code described to Daemon, Eida, and Bug how he moves with his trademark claw marks. He claims that he can even take one person with him.

Kawaki was also seen on the Hokage statue, sitting on top of Naruto’s head. He later decides not to pay a visit to the Uzumaki home.

Hinata had planned a lavish meal for her family, but she was taken aback when she discovered Kawaki was absent. Naruto tracked down Kawaki and returned him to his home.

Boruto presented Kawaki with his headband, which surprised him because he was not yet a shinobi.

Boruto said that he deserved it because he was preparing to become a full ninja. Furthermore, he informed him that it was a loaner and that he may return it later. Shinobi was given a headband after completing the course.

Kawaki was still feeling out of place and blaming himself for Konohagakure’s current state.

On August 18, Viz and Manga Plus will release Chapter 61 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” The print edition will be available on August 19th.