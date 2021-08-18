Chapter 61: Leaks, Where To Read Online [Spoilers] from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The latest leaks and spoilers for Chapter 61 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” have surfaced, hinting at a Kawaki-centric chapter.

Kawaki can still do that one thing to safeguard Konohagakure and Lord Seventh, Naruto, according to the final panel of Chapter 60. In this month’s installment, he’ll probably try something to protect his father and his village.

BoruArt, a Twitter user, has published a description of Chapter 61 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” Amado believes Kawaki’s affection for Naruto is irrational in this chapter. It’s similar to Code’s admiration for the Otsutsuki, Shikamaru says.

Meanwhile, Inojin and Shikadai discuss the Hidden Leaf Village’s sensing system with Boruto and Kawaki. They advise Boruto and Kawaki that escaping the sensory team’s surveillance without the capacity to wipe one’s own chakra is nearly impossible.

When Kawaki learns about the sensory system, he appears to be thinking about something.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 61 also features Shikamaru meeting Amado on the rooftop. Kawaki returns to the Uzumaki residence, but quickly departs. To get away from the monitoring team, he employs the shadow clone technique and then erases his chakra. Konohagakure's sensing system is now unable to detect Kawaki.

Meanwhile, Kawaki’s escape is known only to Boruto and Eida. Later, Code is perplexed as to how Kawaki was able to delete his chakra and flee the hamlet.

In Chapter 61 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” Eida explains that Kawaki is an Otsutsuki who can employ Otsutsuki talents at the end of the day.

After departing the Hidden Leaf Village, Kawaki is on his way somewhere. When Code sees Kawaki’s activities, he is perplexed.

Code, on the other hand, sees it as an opportunity and says he’ll ask him when they meet in person.

Kawaki felt bad about putting the community and Naruto in danger in the previous chapter. He admitted to Naruto that Konohagakure was not the right location for him and that he was merely a nuisance.

Naruto, on the other hand, reminded him that he was a member of the Uzumaki family and his son.

On Viz and Manga Plus, fans may read Chapter 61 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.” The chapter’s digital edition will be available on Wednesday.