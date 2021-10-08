Chapter 329 of ‘My Hero Academia’ Leaks and Spoilers: The Star and Stripe is greeted with astonishment.

Star and Stripe, the United States of America’s No. 1 hero, is on his way to Japan, but the latest leaks from “My Hero Academia” Chapter 329 hint that he will be met with hostility.

The spoilers for Chapter 329 of “My Hero Academia” have been posted by Discord user Rukasu. All For One begins the chapter by sitting on a throne and conversing with a few Nomus.

He explains that they were able to hide due to the jailbreakers causing disruption and halting inquiries. The short-term goal for All For One was to get out, while the medium-term goal was to get One For All.

Spinner is perplexed since he believes that getting their hands on One For All is the most important thing.

The slogan reads “All For One.” All Might has decimated Japan’s crime organizations. However, there are a number of similar groups around the world, and he has contacted a few of them.

He goes on to say that Star and Stripe is the reason these groups can’t band together and defeat the heroes on a worldwide scale.

If she reaches them, All For One believes they will have no choice but to submit. All For One, on the other hand, will get stronger if they can steal her Quirk.

Chapter 329 spoilers for “My Hero Academia” In the next days, All For One will have a new job for Spinner.

Hawks and Best Jeanist are in the car later in the chapter, chatting about Star and Stripe’s arrival. Star and Stripe is about to approach Japanese airspace, and they’ll talk to her about their next action.

They receive a call from Tsukauchi, who informs them that he received a call from Star and Stripe alerting him of the existence of a certain villain.

Star and Stripe is depicted soaring near the end of Chapter 329 of “My Hero Academia,” but Shigaraki gets in the way. All For One asks Star and Stripe if he is the villain.

Chapter 329 of “My Hero Academia” will be released on Sunday. On Manga Plus and Viz, fans can read the chapter online. The chapter’s print edition will be available on Monday.