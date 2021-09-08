Chapter 326 of ‘My Hero Academia’ Will Not Be Released This Week; Expected Arrival Date [Spoilers]

As the heroes assemble, Aizawa declares that it is time for vengeance. Fans will have to wait to see all of the action because Chapter 326 of “My Hero Academia” is apparently delayed.

According to Twitter user Atsushi, the Weekly Shonen Jump issue #41, which contains Chapter 326 of “My Hero Academia,” will not be released this week. The cause for the abrupt break is unknown.

Chapter 326 of “My Hero Academia” is expected to be released on September 19 in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #42. Weekly Shonen Jump, on the other hand, has yet to confirm the postponement and announce a new publishing date.

Yuki Tabata’s “Black Clover” manga was put on hold last week owing to Tabata’s health, according to Comicbook.

Uraraka’s beautiful statement had left the civilians and Deku speechless in the last chapter of “My Hero Academia.” Kota hurried up to Deku and apologized for being so terrified.

Meanwhile, Deku, who had been crying after hearing Uraraka, was consoled by the gigantic lady. She remembered how none of the shelters would accept her because of her abilities.

Things changed when U.A. consented to house her, and she was delighted to see Deku again. Meanwhile, an elderly man began conversing with his neighbors. He wished for the civilians to be receptive to what the heroes had to say.

He went on to say that they should let Deku stay in U.A. for a bit because he’ll be heading out to battle the criminals again anyhow. Because Shiketsu was comparable to U.A., the civilians questioned if Deku could go there.

According to the old man, the heroes were under a lot of stress, and several of them decided to leave. He went on to say that it was time to emerge from the shadows and join Deku and his ilk.

Nezu was seen talking to Aizawa, who was healing in a hospital, in another scene. Nezu informed Aizawa about Deku’s presence and how Class A banded together to assist him in returning to U.A.

Nezu inquired about Aizawa’s leg. Aizawa assured him that he would be OK, and that it was now time to fight back.

On Viz and Manga Plus, new chapters of “My Hero Academia” are released every Sunday. On Mondays, the print editions of the chapters arrive.