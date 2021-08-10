Chapter 323 of ‘My Hero Academia’ Has Been Postponed: A New Release Date Is Available [Spoilers].

The civilians oppose Deku’s entry into the United States of America. They know Shigaraki is looking for a child, and Deku is that child. Class A pupils, on the other hand, who worked so hard to get Deku back, are not willing to let him go this time.

Weekly Shonen Jump is on a one-week hiatus, so Chapter 323 of “My Hero Academia” has been postponed, and no new chapter will be released this week. The online edition of Chapter 323 will be available on August 22nd, and the print version will be available on August 23rd.

The upcoming chapter has been teased by Twitter user Atsushi.

“After reconciling with Class A, Deku will now…” reads the teaser for Chapter 323, “My Hero Academia.”

Deku is still resentful of Shigaraki and his League of Villains, and he thinks that they may strike U.A. and assassinate his buddies as well as civilians.

Deku was tired of fighting and fleeing from Class A’s classmates in “My Hero Academia” Chapter 322. The first page of this chapter depicted Deku giving up the struggle while being held by his friends.

He did, however, express concern for the people at U.A. on several occasions. and didn’t want to cause any unnecessary problems. He struggled but maintained that he did not want to return to the United States.

Bakuguo then asked him whether he remembered what he said when Shigaraki was about to kill him. Bakugou warned Deku that he needs to stop attempting to win this by himself.

Bakugou went on to add that he needed to say something else but was stabbed. He admitted to Deku that he despised him since he was Quirkless. He thought Deku was beneath him, yet he recognized that Deku was unique.

Bakugou admitted that he couldn’t stand Deku since he continued to bully him. He went on to say that he attempted to appear superior, but he was losing the battle. Deku was taken aback when he saw Bakugou rip his heart open.

Bakugou afterwards expressed regret for everything. Deku and his friends arrived at U.A.’s gates near the end and were met with fierce opposition from people who were refugees.

Viz and Manga Plus have digital versions of the “My Hero Academia” manga chapters.