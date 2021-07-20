Chapter 321 of ‘My Hero Academia’ Will Not Be Released This Week; New Arrival Date And Spoilers

Deku’s pals aren’t ready to give up on him just yet, especially with the threat of All For One and the League of Villains looming. Deku, on the other hand, wants them to depart so he can confront the enemies alone.

Chapter 321 of “My Hero Academia” will not be released this week. The new chapter will be released on August 1st, according to Manga Plus.

Ingenium stated in Chapter 320 of “My Hero Academia” that when Deku puts his mind to something, he goes all out to do it.

Bakugou informed Deku that they had learned about his ability to unleash the powers of the fourth and sixth users. He also mentioned how different Deku appears now.

Deku thanked his pals for coming, but he declined their assistance. As a diversionary maneuver, the hero ignited the sixth’s smokescreen.

Bakugou raged at his students, telling them that they could not allow him escape. He used the Land Mine Blast attack to try to halt Deku.

Anima instructed the birds to stop the hero using his Quirk. He stated that Nezu was prepared to return Deku to the academy.

Sero used his Tape Quirk to capture Deku, who used the Black Whip to flee. Jiro used the Heartbeat Wall attack against Deku somewhere.

Jiro recalled him of how he assisted him in organizing his notes and provided him with advice for the School Festival. Jiro stated that he will never forget Deku’s assistance. Ojiro came and used the Tornado Tail Dance to seize Deku.

Ojiro, like Jiro, brought back memories of their past friendship. Despite all of these attempts to stop him, Deku kept assuring his companions that he couldn’t go back because he would endanger everyone.

Shigaraki and the League of Villains were frantically attempting to apprehend Deku and obtain his One For All Quirk. To complete his task, All For One had focused all of his efforts on capturing Deku.

Froppy appeared near the end of the story and assured Deku that he could be a comic book superhero and do whatever he wanted, but they would never abandon him.

Chapters of “My Hero Academia” are available on Viz and Manga Plus.