Chapter 320 Leaks and Spoilers: Deku’s Friends from ‘My Hero Academia’

The pupils in Class A have finally found Deku, their classmate. In “My Hero Academia” Chapter 320, titled “Deku Vs Class A,” Bakugou and the others from Class A wish to take him back home among the chaos.

Atsushi, a Twitter user, has revealed the description and leaks for Chapter 320 of “My Hero Academia.” Iida begins the chapter by remarking on Deku’s obstinacy.

Bakugou informs Deku that the fourth, fifth, and sixth users of One For All are aware of his new Quirks. Deku expresses gratitude to his companions, but then uses his Smokescreen Quirk and flees.

Bakugou counters with his new Shockwave Landmine technique, which clears the haze. Because he has become stronger, he believes Deku views his peers to be secondary.

Kouda tells Deku that Nezu wants him to return to U.A. in Chapter 320 of “My Hero Academia,” but Deku uses his Black Whip to get away from the kids. Sero stops him with his tape. He tells Deku that Black Whip is someone he knows from their training days.

Jirou arrives somewhere and uses her Heartbeat Wall attack on Deku. Jirou expresses gratitude to Deku for his assistance during the Culture Festival.

Other students from Class A continue to try to stop Deku from fleeing as “My Hero Academia” Chapter 320 proceeds. Deku, on the other hand, is a formidable opponent.

Deku informs his companions that everyone in his vicinity is in danger. Shigaraki and the League of Villains, he believes, will target the individuals he cares about.

Tokoyami snatches Deku and drags him into a structure. Satou, on the other hand, reminds Deku of Eri. Deku promises himself that Eri will be fine without him.

Momo produces a gadget that is supposed to put Deku to sleep, but he manages to smash it. Class A classmates are frantically attempting to persuade Deku to return. Before battling Shigaraki, All For One, and the other League of Villains, they want him to rest and join forces with other heroes.

On Manga Plus and Viz, fans may read Chapter 320 of “My Hero Academia.” The chapter will be released on Sunday.