Chapter 311 of ‘Black Clover’ contains spoilers: Is This Yuno’s Last Strike?

Zenon Zogratis has proven to be one of the most resilient villains, bouncing back despite the frightening attacks of Yuno Grinberryall. The tense fight between Golden Dawn’s Yuno and Zenon is set to come to a conclusion in Chapter 311 of “Black Clover.”

Yuno strikes Zenon with the Saint Spirit of Zephyr after reaching the Saint Stage, and it appears that he has destroyed the devil’s heart. But it’s unclear whether Zenon still has any fight left in him.

Yuno teleported behind Zenon and utilized his four stars to launch a whip strike in “Black Clover” Chapter 310, titled “Unyielding Right and Wrong.”

The strike was successful in breaking a few bones and slicing into Zenon. He did, however, regenerate and use Spatial Magic to cover his sword. Zenon fought the opponent with his new bone blade, Demon Sword Dainsleif.

Zenon tore the space apart with his blade. Yuno recognized he wouldn’t be able to stop the attack. In addition, he was unable to repair his damaged stars.

Meanwhile, Zenon remembered a discussion he had with his older brother about momentarily killing the weaklings and then resurrecting them utilizing undying bodies.

He recalled the four Zogratis siblings swearing to use the devils’ might and sorcery to resurrect humanity. In his ears rang the resolve to create lucky citizens who had no dread of death. Zenon recalled that it was all for the sake of the Spade Kingdom’s prosperity.

Meanwhile, Yuno was preparing to strike the opponent with a special reserve strike. Yuno had already gone to a safer area when the tower collapsed near him.

He intended to approach Zenon and summon the Spirit of Boreas. Meanwhile, Zenon used his blade to deflect the onslaught, but the slashing winds tore his chest apart.

As Zenon’s heart was revealed, Yuno saw an opportunity. He needed to act rapidly in order to strike the heart of the devil. Meanwhile, Zenon’s strikes damaged Yuno’s final star, and the former began to revel in his triumph over the hero.

Zenon used three portals to unleash a bone attack behind his opponent to seal his win. Yuno, on the other hand, teleported back after creating a new star. The game was far from over. Yuno stepped up from behind Zenon to deliver the final blow.

Chapter 311 of “Black Clover” will be released on Sunday. The chapter will be released in digital format on Viz and Manga Plus. The print edition will be available on Monday.